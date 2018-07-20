Ma'ruf Amin Ready to Become Jokowi's Running Mate

Jakarta: Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin is ready to become President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate in the 2019 presidential election.



"If it is for the country, I must be ready," said the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) leader in Jakarta on Friday.

"I haven't talk with him. I don't know why my name is often mentioned in the rumors," the influential cleric added.Jusuf Kalla cannot run again as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation.According to reports, several religious leaders are being considered as Jokowi's running mate in the upcoming presidential election. Some of them are Ma'ruf Amin, PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi, former Muhammadiyah chairman Din Syamsuddin and former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD.(WAH)