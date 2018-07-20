Ma'ruf Amin Ready to Become Jokowi's Running Mate

Jakarta: Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin is ready to become President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate in the 2019 presidential election.
"If it is for the country, I must be ready," said the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) leader in Jakarta on Friday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has permitted his spokesman Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo to run in the 2019 legislative elect…
One of the PKS founders Yusuf Supendi has joined PDI Perjuangan to run in the 2019 legislative election.
NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate is confident his party could be able to pass the four percent parliamentary threshol…
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has been registered as one of the PDI Perjuangan legislative candidates in the …
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death t…
State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Fri…
A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringin…
The National Police has investigated as many as 27 cases of fake news since the beginning of 2018.
Police are still hunting unknown perpetrators who threw two molotov cocktails at the house of PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera.
At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorri…
The government has prepared a number of economic measures to anticipate the looming trade wars between the United States and other…