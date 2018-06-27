En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesians Urged to Cast Their Votes in Local Elections

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    27 Juni 2018 12:37 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Indonesians Urged to Cast Their Votes in Local Elections
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

"Simultaneous regional elections will take place in 117 regions. People will pick 17 governors, 115 regents and 39 cities," Jokowi said on his official twitter account this morning.

Baca juga
"We may vote for different candidates but we are still brothers and sisters," Jokowi added.

The PDI Perjuangan politician will stay at the Bogor Palace throughout the day. He will monitor the election process from his office.

"The president will closely monitor the situation. He will stay in Bogor or Jakarta," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung in Jakarta yesterday.

Most polling agencies are expected to publish their unofficial results in the afternoon. Regional election commissions are scheduled to announce the official results in early July.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0372 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv