Indonesians Urged to Cast Their Votes in Local Elections

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.



"Simultaneous regional elections will take place in 117 regions. People will pick 17 governors, 115 regents and 39 cities," Jokowi said on his official twitter account this morning.

"We may vote for different candidates but we are still brothers and sisters," Jokowi added.The PDI Perjuangan politician will stay at the Bogor Palace throughout the day. He will monitor the election process from his office."The president will closely monitor the situation. He will stay in Bogor or Jakarta," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung in Jakarta yesterday.Most polling agencies are expected to publish their unofficial results in the afternoon. Regional election commissions are scheduled to announce the official results in early July.(WAH)