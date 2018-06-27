Indonesians Urged to Cast Their Votes in Local Elections

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
"Simultaneous regional elections will take place in 117 regions. People will pick 17 governors, 115 regents and 39 cities," Jokowi said on his official twitter account this morning.
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Hundreds of new university graduates have added to Indonesia's unemployment problem every year.
The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.
Chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has reiterated TNI's neutrality in the simultaneous regional…
President Joko Widodo has received a delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.
Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civi…
The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…
Police is planning to question the captain of KM Sinar Bangun ferry that sank in Lake Toba early this week.
The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.