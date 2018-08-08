En
Burger

Most Popular

Prabowo to Announce His VP Pick Today

Prabowo to Announce His VP Pick Today

Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight

Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    08 Agustus 2018 11:52 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight
PPP chairman Romahurmuziy (Photo:MI/Agus Utantoro)

Jakarta: PPP chairman Romahurmuziy on Wednesday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition is finalizing the name of the vice presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

"We will hold a meeting tonight," he told reporters this morning.

Baca juga
The coalition reportedly will announce Jokowi's running mate pick tomorrow. They then will file his candidacy on the next day.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0372 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv