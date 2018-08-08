Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight

Jakarta: PPP chairman Romahurmuziy on Wednesday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition is finalizing the name of the vice presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election.



"We will hold a meeting tonight," he told reporters this morning.

The coalition reportedly will announce Jokowi's running mate pick tomorrow. They then will file his candidacy on the next day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)