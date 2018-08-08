Jokowi's VP Candidate to be Discussed Tonight

Jakarta: PPP chairman Romahurmuziy on Wednesday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition is finalizing the name of the vice presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election.
"We will hold a meeting tonight," he told reporters this morning.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candi…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.
PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Thursday confirmed his party will hold a national work meeting next week.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition parties are still formulating the incumbent's campaign platform for t…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon has confirmed that the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto will soon announce his runni…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili i…
PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto has hinted another political party may join President Joko "Jokowi" W…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to gather his supporting parties to discuss the recent political developments…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquak…
The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BN…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to improve their human development programs.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has confirmed that the law enforcement agency will soon have a special prison for ter…