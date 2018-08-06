Govt Urged to Declare Lombok Quake as National Disaster

Jakarta: House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok.



"It's not only about the scale of the disaster. It is also because of its status as an emerging travel destination," said the media-savvy politician at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Monday, August 6, 2018.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The powerful eathquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 160 aftershocks.At least 91 people were killed by the earthquake. In addition to that, thousands of people were forced to flee their homes.The government has formed a joint team to rescue the trapped victims. It also has delivered humanitarian aid to support the evacuees.(WAH)