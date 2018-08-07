En
One More Party May Join Jokowi's Coalition: PDI Perjuangan

Faisal Abdalla    •    07 Agustus 2018 17:56 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto has hinted another political party may join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition.

Jokowi has been endorsed by nine parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PPP, PKB, PSI and PKPI. The upcoming elections will also be contested by the other seven national-level parties namely Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN, Garuda Party, Berkarya Party and PBB.

"We may welcome the tenth member of the coalition in the near future,"said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

