KPK Captures Regional Leader in South Kalimantan

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained six individuals after series of sting operations in South Kalimantan and Surabaya city.



"We captured as many as six individuals," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in south Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.

"They are regional leader, civil servants and company executives," the KPK official added.KPK reportedly captured Hulu Sungai Tengah Regent Abdul Latif during the raid. The politician allegedly received a bribery related to the H. Damanhuri General Hospital project.He will be escorted to the KPK head office for further questioning. His suspect status will be determined by the KPK team soon.(WAH)