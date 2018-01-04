KPK Captures Regional Leader in South Kalimantan

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained six individuals after series of sting operations in South Kalimantan and Surabaya city.
"We captured as many as six individuals," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in south Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
Golkar Party's Central Executive Board (DPP Golkar) will hold a plenary meeting on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.
The electronic identity card (e-KTP) graft suspect Setya Novanto had a traffic accident in Permata Hijau, West Jakarta on Thursday…
Golkar Party's Consultative Assembly head Aburizal Bakrie was summoned as a witness in the electronic identity card (e-KTP) gr…
Golkar Party secretary general Idrus Marham strongly believes that Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto will surrender to the Corru…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has issued an arrest warrant for the House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto in…
The electronic id-card (e-KTP) graft suspect Setya Novanto has dodged the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summons for the …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named the House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto as a suspect in the e-KTP…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received around 90 local kings and Sultans at Bogor Palace in Bogor city, West…
The National Police's Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) has arrested a man who allegedly assisted Indonesian citizens to join …
The Health Ministry said Friday that as many as 44 people have died of diphteria throughout the year.
The National Police (Polri) and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will strengthen inter-agency relations to prevent money po…
Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has picked Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) network development and inter-agency cooperation director…
The National Police recorded as many as 5,061 cyber crime cases in 2017, an increase of 2.64 percent compare to 2016.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is optimistic that the Kertajati Airport will be fully operational by mid-2018.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has questioned former Vice President Boediono as a key witness in the Bank Indonesia L…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to visit West Kalimantan province to attend the 2017 National Christmas Celebratio…
The Transportation Ministry recorded 2,379,309 air travelers during Christmas holidays, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the…