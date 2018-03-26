PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Visits PPP Head Office

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.



PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto visited PPP headquarters this afternoon. He talked with PPP leaders during the meeting.

"We want to work together to address national agenda," the PDIP secretary general said.PDI Perjuangan politicians will approach both ruling and opposition parties in the next few months. They will hold dialogues ahead of the upcoming local and national elections."We are eager to meet with ruling and opposition parties such as Nasdem, PKB, Gerindra and PKS," the PDIP secretary general added.Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections this June. The country then will hold the historic simultaneous legislative and executive elections next year.(WAH)