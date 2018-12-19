Presidential Debates Will Not be Held in Aceh, Papua: KPU

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has confirmed that the agency will not hold presidential debates in Aceh and Papua.



"Papua and Aceh are cancelled. The provinces are too far," said Arief at the KPU head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

"We need to send the whole team from Jakarta. We also need to spend more resources and energy," the KPU leader said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.KPU will hold at least five presidential debates between January-April. The agency will annnounce the formats of the presidential debates in the near future.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.(WAH)