Jokowi Inspects Dam Projects in Bogor

Jokowi Planning to Spend New Year's Eve in Bogor

Sunda Strait Tsunami Triggered by Anak Krakatau Eruption: BMKG

Damar Iradat    •    24 Desember 2018 16:47 WIB
Sunda Strait Tsunami Triggered by Anak Krakatau Eruption: BMKG
The government has deployed thousands of personnel to support the ongoing relief efforts. (Photo:Medcom.id/Damar Iradat)

Jakarta: Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) chairman Dwikorita Karnawati has confirmed that the tsunami in Banten and Lampung provinces was mainly caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano.

"It triggered undersea landslides and tsunami waves," the BMKG head told a press conference on Monday.

Last Saturday, tsunami waves smashed coastal areas around the Sunda Strait. According to authorities, the high waves killed at least 281 people and injure more than 1,000 others.

"Coastal areas in Pandeglang regency are the areas with the highest number of victims and damage compared to other regions," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement earlier today.

In Pandeglang, at least 207 people died, 755 were injured and seven were missing. In South Lampung regency, at least 60 people died, 230 were injured and 22 were missing. 

In Serang, at least 12 people died, 30 people were injured and 28 people were missing. In Pesawaran and Tanggamus, at least two people died, another one was injured and 231 were displaced.


