Police Ready to Prevent Electoral Conflicts in West Java

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that West Java province is one of the regions that are prone to electoral conflicts.
"We expect a tight competition in West Java," Tito told reporters on Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono has stated that the government will rebuild houses that were badly dam…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace com…
Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union (KSPSI) chairman Jusuf Rizal has confirmed that the trade union will support in…
The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) raised the alert status of Anak Krakatau volcano to the second h…
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has revealed that the provincial government may prohibit the use of plastic bags in the…
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stated that the construction of Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams in Bogor regency could be…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has stated that Jakarta bay is safe from a potential …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the first 2019 presidential election debate will be broadcast by state t…