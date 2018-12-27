Police Ready to Prevent Electoral Conflicts in West Java

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that West Java province is one of the regions that are prone to electoral conflicts.



"We expect a tight competition in West Java," Tito told reporters on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

With an estimated population of more than 46 million people, West Java is the most populous province in Indonesia. In addition, the region is located besides the capital city of Jakarta."The region is very important for the competitors," Tito said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.(WAH)