Setya Novanto Sentenced to 15 years in Prison

Jakarta: Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruption by the Jakarta Corruption Court on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Between 2011-2012, Novanto rigged the Rp5.9 trillion electronic identity card (e-KTP) project that caused Rp2.3 trillion in state losses. He conspired with others to embezzle the project funds.
