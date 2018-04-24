Setya Novanto Sentenced to 15 years in Prison

Jakarta: Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruption by the Jakarta Corruption Court on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.



Between 2011-2012, Novanto rigged the Rp5.9 trillion electronic identity card (e-KTP) project that caused Rp2.3 trillion in state losses. He conspired with others to embezzle the project funds.

According to the court, Novanto received US$7.3 million from businessman Anang Sugiana Sudiharjo. He also received a luxury watch from businessman Andi Agustinus."Novanto was found guilty of corruption. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail," said Chief Judge Yanto.In addition, the court ordered him to pay Rp500 million in Fines. The judges also ordered him to repay US$7.3 million to the state.Both the former Golkar Party chairman and prosecutors have yet to decide whether they would appeal.(WAH)