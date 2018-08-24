Idrus Marham's Case Won't Hurt Jokowi's Image: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto strongly believes former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham's graft suspect status won't hurt President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's image.



"The image is based on his track record. It is also based on his character," Hasto said.

Earlier today, the Golkar Party politician submitted his resignation letter to Jokowi. At the Presidential Palace Complex, he hinted his suspect status to reporters."KPK won't take any action if it haven't complete the procedure," Idrus added.Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.Idrus has denied any involvements in the graft case. He has been questioned as a witness several times in the past few weeks.(WAH)