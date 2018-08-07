PAN Chairman Visits Presidential Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday.



"Yes they held a meeting. Maybe they had a coffee together," PAN secretary general Eddy Soeparno said.

PAN is still considering a number of coalition options for the 2019 presidential election. The party is planning to hold a national work meeting this week.PAN currently is part of the ruling coalition. However, many PAN politicians are very critical of the current administration.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The independent agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)