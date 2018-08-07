PAN Chairman Visits Presidential Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan at the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday.
"Yes they held a meeting. Maybe they had a coffee together," PAN secretary general Eddy Soeparno said.
PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Thursday confirmed his party will hold a national work meeting next week.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition parties are still formulating the incumbent's campaign platform for t…
Gerindra Party politician M Taufik has revealed the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his running mate pick next …
PDI Perjuangan fully supports a proposed meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman …
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday reported the joint rescue team have evacuated 4,636 tourists from Gili i…
PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto has hinted another political party may join President Joko "Jokowi" W…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to gather his supporting parties to discuss the recent political developments…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquak…
The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BN…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to improve their human development programs.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has confirmed that the law enforcement agency will soon have a special prison for ter…
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's&nb…