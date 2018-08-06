En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Lombok Quake Death Toll Reaches 98

Muhammad Al Hasan    •    06 Agustus 2018 19:48 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Lombok Quake Death Toll Reaches 98
Authorities have said the death toll may still increase (Photo:Antara/Ahmad Subaidi)

Jakarta: The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.

"96 of them are from Lombok island. The remaining two are from Bali island," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in Jakarta on Monday.

Baca juga
"236 people were injured. Thousands of houses were damaged," he said.

The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

It triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 170 aftershocks in the past 24 hours.

A joint rescue team have evacuated more than 2,700 local tourists and foreigners from Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno islands off the northwest coast of Lombok. The officials brought the tourists to Bangsal port in North Lombok regency.

"The evacuation was asked by the tourists. They were shocked by the earthquake and tsunami warnings," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0380 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv