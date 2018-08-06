Lombok Quake Death Toll Reaches 98

Jakarta: The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
"96 of them are from Lombok island. The remaining two are from Bali island," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in Jakarta on Monday.
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.
The joint search and rescue (SAR) team have evacuated all hikers who are trapped at the Mount Rinjani National Park.
The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah has urged the government to declare a national disaster after Sunday's&nb…
The National District Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported that Lombok residents currently need reliable supplies of clean water.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) an…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian …
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candi…