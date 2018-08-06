Lombok Quake Death Toll Reaches 98

Jakarta: The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.



"96 of them are from Lombok island. The remaining two are from Bali island," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in Jakarta on Monday.

"236 people were injured. Thousands of houses were damaged," he said.The earthquake occured at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.It triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, it was followed by more than 170 aftershocks in the past 24 hours.A joint rescue team have evacuated more than 2,700 local tourists and foreigners from Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno islands off the northwest coast of Lombok. The officials brought the tourists to Bangsal port in North Lombok regency."The evacuation was asked by the tourists. They were shocked by the earthquake and tsunami warnings," he added.(WAH)