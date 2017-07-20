New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.



"Yes it is correct," the National Police's public relations division head Inspector General Setyo Wiseso told Metrotvnews.com on Thursday.

The National Police's profession and internal security division head Inspector general Idham Azis was appointed as the Jakarta Metro Police head. He replaced Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan.The National Police's provost bureau head Brigadier General Rudolf Alberth Rodja was appointed as the West Papua Regional Police head. He replaced Brigadier General Martuani Sormin."It is regular," the National Police's information bureau head Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul told Metrotvnews.com today.(WAH)