New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.
"Yes it is correct," the National Police's public relations division head Inspector General Setyo Wiseso told Metrotvnews.com on Thursday.
The Jakarta Metro Police has recorded fewer criminal cases during the Lebaran holidays.
Bangladesh's deputy consul general in New York appeared in court Monday, charged with labor trafficking and assault.
The Jakarta Metro Police put the Islamic Dedenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab on the most wanted list (DPO) on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Metro Police issued an arrest warrant for the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
The Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab was named as a suspect in a pornography case on Monday.
The Indonesian National Police's Cyber Crime Team are still investigating wannacry ransomwarce.
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan says blasphemy laws could threaten human rights.
Non-active Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahja Purnama's supporters have gathered in front of Police Mobile Brigad…
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was moved to Police Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 10,…
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
Pengidap diabetes rentan mengalami stres, yang jika tak diatasi dapat berlanjut menjadi depresi.
Para ahli menyatakan bahwa sebaiknya makan buah dilakukan pada pagi hari. Mengapa?
The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.
Two defendants in the electronic identitity card (E-KTP) graft case was sentenced by the Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday…
KPK was named the Golkar Party lawmaker as the fifth suspect in the graft case.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesian Regency Administrations Association (APKASI) National Working Mee…
The government expects the 20 percent presidential threshold in the election law, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on…
The government will disband any anti-Pancasila mass organization, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.
The Golkar Party chairman was named as a suspect in the E-KTP case earlier this week.
The Law and Human Rights Ministry has officially disbanded Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) using the Government Regulation in Lieu o…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed South Sulawesi clerics at the Freedom Palace in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesd…