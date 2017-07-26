En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

New Jakarta Metro Police Head inaugurated

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    26 Juli 2017 22:53 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
New Jakarta Metro Police Head inaugurated
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian inaugurated the new Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis on Wednesday (7/26) (Photo:MTVN/Juven)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis was inauggurated by the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian at the National Police headquarters in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

"Congratualions for the new position," Tito said.

Baca juga
The three star general was the National Police profession and internal security division head in 2016-2017. He was the Central sulawesi Police chief in 2014-2016.

The 54 year-old official was the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency corruption division director in 2013-2014. He was the National Police Special Detachment 88 deputy chief in 2010-2013.

Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan was the previous Jakarta Metro Police chief. He was appointed as the National Police chief's assistant for operational division.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0405 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv