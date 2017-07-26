New Jakarta Metro Police Head inaugurated

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Idham Azis was inauggurated by the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian at the National Police headquarters in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.



"Congratualions for the new position," Tito said.

The three star general was the National Police profession and internal security division head in 2016-2017. He was the Central sulawesi Police chief in 2014-2016.The 54 year-old official was the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency corruption division director in 2013-2014. He was the National Police Special Detachment 88 deputy chief in 2010-2013.Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan was the previous Jakarta Metro Police chief. He was appointed as the National Police chief's assistant for operational division.(WAH)