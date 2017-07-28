En
Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    28 Juli 2017 15:45 WIB
Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MTVN/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated an industrial vocation program at the Greenland Industrial Center in Cikarang, West Java on Friday, July 28, 2017.

The industrial vocation program is managed by PT Astra Otoparts Tbk. It is supported by the Industry Ministry.

"We should not be stucked with old curriculums. We should not be affraid with flexible curriculums," Jokowi said.

The launching event was attended by PT Astra Otoparts Tbk president director Hamdhani Zulkarnaen, PT Astra International Tbk President Director Prijono Sugiarto, and West Java Goveror Ahmad Heryawan.

The launching event was joined by Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto. Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy and Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Nasir.


(WAH)

