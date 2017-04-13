Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates to Cirebon Residents

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.



He distributed land right certificates at Ranggajati Stadion. He also handed out social welfare cards at Bima Sport Hall.

The former Jakarta governor visited Bandung, West java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.He inspected the Cihampelas Skywalk project in Cihampelas area. He also checked the Metro Capsule Light Rail Transit project in Asia Afrika area.The PDIP politician was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil and Minister of Health Nila Moeloek.(WAH)