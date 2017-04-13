Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates to Cirebon Residents

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visited Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
He distributed land right certificates at Ranggajati Stadion. He also handed out social welfare cards at Bima Sport Hall.
President Joko Widodo opened the 16th Indonesian Young Enterpreneurs Association (HIPMI) National Working Meeting in Jakarta on Mo…
President Joko Widodo inaugurated Aruk Cross-Border Post in Sambas, West Kalimantan on Friday, March 17, 2017.
President Joko Widodo visited Kapuas Hulu, West Kalimantan on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
President Joko Widodo received former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the Freedom Palace on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received South African Jacob Zuma at the Freedom Palace in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday, M…
President Joko Widodo will hold bilateral meetings with South African President Jacob Zuma and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Si…
President Joko Widodo opened the Muhammadiyah conference in Ambon, Maluku on Friday, Februrary 24, 2017.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will strengthen cooperation between the two countr…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Saudi Arabian Shura Council Speaker Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Shei…
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has confirmed that President Joko Widodo will visit Austra…
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
Lawmakers have criticized the travel ban against the Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto.
President Joko Widodo visited Bandung, West Java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Police are still investigating the acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswe…
President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2…
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo has condemned an acid attack toward a KPK senior investigator.
Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidenti…
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.