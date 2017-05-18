Army Investigating Exercise Incident in Natuna

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Army is still investigating an incident involving a malfunctioned cannon during a military exercise in Tanjung Datuk, Natuna regency, Riau Islands province on Wednesday.



The incident killed at least four soldiers. It also injured eight others.

"It is still under review. It is still under investigation," the Indonesian Army Chief of Staff General Mulyono said in Jakarta on Thursday.The cannon was purchased in 2008. It was procured from China."We will examine all witnesses. We will study all things," the Indonesian Army chief of staff said.(WAH)