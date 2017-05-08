En
Dheri Agriesta    •    08 Mei 2017 16:55 WIB
Gov't Decides to Ban Hizbut Tahrir
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).

A meeting was held at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs office in Jakarta on Monday, May 8, 2017.

The meeting was attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Minister of Law and Human Rights  Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian.

"HTI's activities contradict Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," Wiranto said.

"HTI's activities threaten public order and national unity," he added.

Hizbut Tahrir has been banned in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey.


