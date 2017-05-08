Gov't Decides to Ban Hizbut Tahrir

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
A meeting was held at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs office in Jakarta on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Police has received the permit request for the planned March 31 rally.
Authorities have found that as many as 783 non-bank foreign currency exchange businesses do not obtain necessary permits.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto met with Russian officials in Jakarta on Wednes…
The Udayana Military Command and the Bali Police will secure the visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to Bal…
The Jakarta Metro Police will secure the visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The Supreme Court has elected Supreme Court Chief Justice Hatta Ali for a second five-year term.
An explosion occured at Kendari Mayor Asrun's home in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi this monring.
The West Java Police have named the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab as a suspect for an alleged defamation of t…
President Joko Widodo has granted clemency for former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar.
The Jakarta Metro Police has summoned the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) chairman Rizieq Shihab regarding his claim that the new ru…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.
The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged the National Movement of the defenders of the Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI…
Literacy activists were invited to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned former minister Rizal Ramli as a witness in Bank Indonesia Liquidit…
Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.