Jokowi Urges Peatland Restoration Efforts

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.
"That is our main priority," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.
The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to tackle transboundary haze problem in the region.
Terra and Aqua satellites detected 365 hotspots in Sumatera on Wednesday, August 17.
The South Jakarta Court recently granted victory to the Environment and Forestry Ministry against plantation company National Sago…
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir reiterated Indonesia's commitment to solve haze problem that affects…
Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) may violate principles in the ASEAN Charter, said international law expert…
310 hectares of forest and plantations in Meranti Islands Regency, Riau, has caught aflame. The fire would likely reach residentia…
The forest fire could return in 2016, as Indonesia has vast array of peatlands.
The Norwegian government provides USD1 billion aid to Indonesia for climate change mitigation effort in the country.
In the midst of the conference on climate change in Paris 2015, or Conference of Parties (COP), the fiber, paper and pulp producin…
The meeting with Finnish President will be utilized by Jokowi to discuss the peat land management to prevent it from affecting the…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial electi…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tumm…
The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9…
The House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs has prolonged the deliberation of the election bill.
Regional leaders gathered at the 21st Regional Autonomy Day event in Sidoarjo, East Java on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Prosecutors demanded one year in prison with two years of probation for Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama i…
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama received Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan at th…
Several quick counts showed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernat…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan-Sandiaga Salahudin Uno pair won the Jakarta gubern…
An exit poll from Populi Center showed Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gu…