Jokowi Urges Peatland Restoration Efforts

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.



"That is our main priority," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.

The agency has been targeted to restore two million hectares of peatland by 2020. The agency has been instructed to restore 400 thousand hectares of peatland in 2017."All stakeholders must join the efforts," Jokowi said."Local residents, private companies, state-owned companies and concession holders," Jokowi said.(WAH)