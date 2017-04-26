En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Urges Peatland Restoration Efforts

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    26 April 2017 18:05 WIB
peatland fire
En National (En)
Jokowi Urges Peatland Restoration Efforts
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.

"That is our main priority," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Wednesday.

Baca juga
The agency has been targeted to restore two million hectares of peatland by 2020. The agency has been instructed to restore 400 thousand hectares of peatland in 2017.

"All stakeholders must join the efforts," Jokowi said.

"Local residents, private companies, state-owned companies and concession holders," Jokowi said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0761 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv