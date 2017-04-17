En
Burger
Islamic Leaders Meet Jokowi, Discuss Jakarta Election

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 April 2017 22:42 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Ant

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.

They discussed the latest political situation. They addressed the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

"Islamic organizations do not support provocation," Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Azhar Simanjuntak said.

"Islamic organizations do not initiate mass mobilization," he said.

The Jakarta runoff election will be held on Wednesday. It will be competed by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.


(WAH)

