Islamic Leaders Meet Jokowi, Discuss Jakarta Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.



They discussed the latest political situation. They addressed the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

"Islamic organizations do not support provocation," Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Azhar Simanjuntak said."Islamic organizations do not initiate mass mobilization," he said.The Jakarta runoff election will be held on Wednesday. It will be competed by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.(WAH)