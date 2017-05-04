I Do Not Want Minister Position: Ahok

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.



"I want to be a speaker. I want to be an educator," Ahok said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to be a minister. I don't want to be a presidential staff," he stated.The former Belitung regent lost against former education minister Anies Baswedan in the Jakarta gubernatorial election last month.The independent politician collected around 42 percent votes, while Anies gathered around 58 percent votes.(WAH)