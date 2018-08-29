Jokowi to Announce his Campaign Team Leader before September 20

Jakarta: Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung on Wednesday said incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will announce his campaign team leader before September 20.



"The announcement will take place before September 20," Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI Perjuangan) politician said.

"I won't reveal the name to all of you," the former PDI Perjuangan lawmaker added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Jokowi's campaign team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields.(WAH)