En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi to Announce his Campaign Team Leader before September 20

Jokowi to Announce his Campaign Team Leader before September 20

Erick Thohir Capable to Lead Jokowi's Success Team: Hanura

Erick Thohir Capable to Lead Jokowi's Success Team: Hanura

Nicke Widyawati Inaugurated as Definitive Pertamina CEO

Nicke Widyawati Inaugurated as Definitive Pertamina CEO

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Announce his Campaign Team Leader before September 20

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    29 Agustus 2018 12:56 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Announce his Campaign Team Leader before September 20
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung on Wednesday said incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will announce his campaign team leader before September 20.

"The announcement will take place before September 20," Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI Perjuangan) politician said.

Baca juga
"I won't reveal the name to all of you," the former PDI Perjuangan lawmaker added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Jokowi's campaign team mainly consists of politicians from his supporting parties. It also includes professionals from various fields.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0420 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv