Govt Will Immediately Rebuild Infrastructures in Lombok: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to immediately rebuild damaged infrastructures in earthquake-devastataed Lombok island.



"They must rebuild the damaged infrasctructures in six months," the former Jakarta governor said in Sendangtirto, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

"I will visit the region on Saturday or Sunday," the media-savvy politician added.Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.The holiday island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The region was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lombok.