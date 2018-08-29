Govt Will Immediately Rebuild Infrastructures in Lombok: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to immediately rebuild damaged infrastructures in earthquake-devastataed Lombok island.
"They must rebuild the damaged infrasctructures in six months," the former Jakarta governor said in Sendangtirto, Sleman, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
At least 515 people have died from recent earthquakes which rocked Lombok island and its nearby regions in the past two months.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
