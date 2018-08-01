En
PKS Says It Won't Join Jokowi's Coalition

   •    01 Agustus 2018 14:56 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PKS Says It Won't Join Jokowi's Coalition
Illustration (Photo:MI/Pius Erlangga)

Jakarta: PKS politician Suhud Alyudin on Wednesday reiterated that his party will not join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition.

"We will not support Jokowi. Our constituents want to maintain the current stance," Suhud told Metro Pagi Primetime.

"We want to be an opposition party. We will challenge Jokowi," he said.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registartion of presidential candidates this month.

PKS is still considering a possible with Gerindra Party. The party has proposed PKS Advisory Council leader Salim Segaf al Jufri and popular cleric Abdul Somad as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate.

"If we fail to form a coalition with Prabowo, we may choose some alternative options," he added.


(WAH)

