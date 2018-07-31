JAD Dissolved, Classified as Forbidden Organization

Jakarta: The Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) organization has been officially dissolved by the South Jakarta District Court due to its terrorist links.



"We dissolve JAD which is affiliated with ISIS or Daesh or ISIL or IS. We classify JAD as a forbidden organization," presiding judge Aris Bawono said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The first hearing of the trial was held on July 24. JAD leader Zaenal Anshori was named as the defendant.In mid-May, An ISIS-affiliated terror cell carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks in Surabaya, East Java. The incident killed at least 28 people, including 13 attackers.In the same month, several men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru, Riau. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.(WAH)