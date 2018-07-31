JAD Dissolved, Classified as Forbidden Organization

Jakarta: The Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) organization has been officially dissolved by the South Jakarta District Court due to its terrorist links.
"We dissolve JAD which is affiliated with ISIS or Daesh or ISIL or IS. We classify JAD as a forbidden organization," presiding judge Aris Bawono said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy…
The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorri…
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
The National Police has prepared stricter measures to eradicate networks of terrorist cells.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will gather secretary generals of coalition parties this evening, PPP secretary general A…
The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian wants to add more police posts ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto today visited the PKS head office after his meeting with the Democratic Party delegation.…
The Democratic Party has officially endorsed Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto as its presidential candidate in the 2019 pr…
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…