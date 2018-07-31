Jokowi to Gather Secretrary Generals of Coalition Parties

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will gather secretary generals of coalition parties this evening, PPP secretary general Arsul Sani said Tuesday.



They will discuss poltical and economic developments ahead of the 2019 general and presidential elections. They will also discuss preparations for the upcoming elections.

"We will discuss a number of issues including poverty eradication policies," the PPP politician told Medcom.id.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.Jokowi and leaders of coalition parties held a closed meeting last week. They agreed one name as Jokowi's running mate pick.(WAH)