Jokowi to Gather Secretrary Generals of Coalition Parties

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will gather secretary generals of coalition parties this evening, PPP secretary general Arsul Sani said Tuesday.
They will discuss poltical and economic developments ahead of the 2019 general and presidential elections. They will also discuss preparations for the upcoming elections.
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) has detected hundreds of former corruption convicts who applied to be Regional Represent…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Wednesday a meeting to discuss a numbe…
The latest survey of Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI-Denny JA) revealed that PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party and Gerindra Party are sti…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) is planning to meet with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan later today. The for…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
The joint search and rescue team have brought down as many as 1,090 hikers from Mount Rinjani, West Nusa Tenggara.
President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian wants to add more police posts ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto today visited the PKS head office after his meeting with the Democratic Party delegation.…
The Democratic Party has officially endorsed Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto as its presidential candidate in the 2019 pr…
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…
Gerindra Party and Democratic Party have agreed to establish an official coalition for the upcoming presidential election.
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…