Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK

Jakarta: Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been named as the new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant. He has received an investigation warrant (Sprindik) from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).



"I have received the Sprindik which means I have been named as a suspect," said Idrus at the Presidential Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 24, 2018.

This afternoon, the former Golkar Party secretary general announced his resignation as social affairs minister. Earlier today, he submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo."KPK won't take any action if it haven't complete the procedure," Idrus added.Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.(WAH)