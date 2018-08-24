En
Burger

Most Popular

Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK

Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK

Idrus Marham Resigns as Social Affairs Minister

Idrus Marham Resigns as Social Affairs Minister

Opposition Camp Will Soon Announce Prabowo's Campaign Team Leader: PAN

Opposition Camp Will Soon Announce Prabowo's Campaign Team Leader: PAN

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK

   •    24 Agustus 2018 15:21 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK
Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been named as the new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant. He has received an investigation warrant (Sprindik) from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

"I have received the Sprindik which means I have been named as a suspect," said Idrus at the Presidential Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Baca juga
This afternoon, the former Golkar Party secretary general announced his resignation as social affairs minister. Earlier today, he submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

"KPK won't take any action if it haven't complete the procedure," Idrus added.

Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0418 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv