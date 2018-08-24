Idrus Marham Named as Suspect by KPK

Jakarta: Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been named as the new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant. He has received an investigation warrant (Sprindik) from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
"I have received the Sprindik which means I have been named as a suspect," said Idrus at the Presidential Palace, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 24, 2018.
