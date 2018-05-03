Jokowi Welcomes Brunei Sultan at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
They discussed about bilateral relations between the two countries. Both of them proposed closer economic ties between the two economies.
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.
Presidential Special Envoy on Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Din Syamsuddin has annnounced the Wasatiyyah Summit will …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission sys…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…
Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to open an Islamic conference at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on May 1, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso…
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on scehedule.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
