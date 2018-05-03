Jokowi Welcomes Brunei Sultan at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, May 3, 2018.



They discussed about bilateral relations between the two countries. Both of them proposed closer economic ties between the two economies.

"The two leaders will explore various investment cooperation opportunities especially in fishery, agriculture, shipyard and port management sectors," said Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after the bilateral meeting this afternoon.According to the government data, the value of trade between Indonesia and Brunei stood at US$700 million in 2013. Due to the weakening of global oil prices, the number fell to USD107 million in 2017.Around 80 thousand Indonesian citizens currently stay in the sultanate. Many of them work in the domestic sector.(WAH)