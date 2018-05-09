Govt to Rejuvenate Palm Oil Plantations in Riau

Jakarta: The central government is committed to rejuvenate 25,423 hectares of palm oil plantations in Riau province in 2018.



The land are spread in eight regencies namely Rokan Hilir, Rokan Hulu, Kampar, Siak, Pelalawan, Kuantan Sengingi, Indragiri Hulu dan Bengkalis.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated a palm oil plantataion rejuvenation program in Rokan Hilir this morning. He held a meeting with local palm oil planters during the ceremony.Jokowi was accompanied by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko and other presidential aides. He was welcomed by acting Riau Governor Wan Thamrin Hasyim and acting Rokan Hilir regent Jamiludin.Jokowi will celebrate the 92th anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama in Pekanbaru city in the afternoon. He will return home to Jakarta later today.(WAH)