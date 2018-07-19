Jokowi, Kalla Visit SBY at Hospital

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday visited former president and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) who is currently being treated at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.
"We visited Pak SBY. We want to know his condition," said Jokowi.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The government has prepared a number of economic measures to anticipate the looming trade wars between the United States and other…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham as witness in the Riau-1 pow…
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PL…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.