Dheri Agriesta    •    19 Juli 2018 12:47 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi, Kalla Visit SBY at Hospital
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) currently is being treated at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital. (Photo:doc)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday visited former president and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) who is currently being treated at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

"We visited Pak SBY. We want to know his condition," said Jokowi.

"He is better now. He is more healthy," he added.

According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta few days ago. He was brought to the hospital on Monday.

"According to him, he was exhausted," said Jokowi.

Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto also visited SBY last night. He initially planned to meet with the retired general this week.

"He is my senior. We are close," Prabowo told reporters at the time.



(WAH)

