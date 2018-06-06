Authorities to Deploy 177 Thousand Personnel during Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
"Authorities will deploy 177 thousand personnel during Eid al-Fitr holiday," he said in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…
As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syaf…
Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …
The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) arrested a suspected terrorist in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, Central Java …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
The House of Representatives finally passed the Anti-Terrorism bill during a plenary session on Friday, May 25, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident Kertajati International Airport will be fully operational ahead of Eid al Fi…