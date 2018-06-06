Authorities to Deploy 177 Thousand Personnel during Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.



"Authorities will deploy 177 thousand personnel during Eid al-Fitr holiday," he said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The operation will be held for 18 days from June 7-June 24.It will be supported by all stakeholders such as the National Armed Forces, local governments and mass organizations."We will also monitor conflift-prone regions. We will also protect transportation inrastructures," he added.In mid-May, ISIS-affiiated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks at three churches and a police station in Surabaya. It killed 28 people, including 13 attackers.In the same month, the group carried out a sword atack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed a police officer and four attackers.ISIS later claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.(WAH)