KPK Ready to Summon PLN Boss

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir as a witnesss in agraft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"We are still waiting for the exact schedule from the investigation team," KPK deputy chairman Basaria Panjaitan told reporters on Monday.

Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the meantime, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN.Eni accepted Rp4 billion between November-Desember 2017. She then accepted the remaining bribe money in March 2018.(WAH)