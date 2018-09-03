KPK Ready to Summon PLN Boss

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir as a witnesss in agraft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.
"We are still waiting for the exact schedule from the investigation team," KPK deputy chairman Basaria Panjaitan told reporters on Monday.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to once again summon PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Medan District Court officials during a sting operation in the capital city o…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto's son Rh…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has confirmedGolkar Party politician Idrus Marham's suspect sta…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Para ahli merekomendasikan ibu hamil untuk mengonsumsi 400 mcg asam folat perhari.
The Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will inaugurate new governors and vice gover…
Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawari failed to answer a summons from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday…
National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Monday summoned Blackgold Natural Resources CEO Richard Philip Cecil as a witness i…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Lombok Reconstruction readiness rally at the Gunung Sari footbal field in Gu…
Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been officially detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after he was…
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicus…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin on Friday said the pair want to appoint a lo…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo on Friday said the anti-corruption watchdog may arrest the Riau…