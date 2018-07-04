Aceh Governor Taken to Jakarta After KPK Sting Operation

Jakarta: Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further questioning after he was caught red handed during a sting operation in Aceh last night.



KPK investigators arrested the Aceh leader, Bener Meriah Regent Ahmadi and other eight people in Aceh last night. The investigators also seized hundreds of millions of rupiah during the sting operation.

"The governor is still on the way to the KPK head office" said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in Jakarta on Wednesday.Irwandi was a former commander of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM). He is currently the leader of the Aceh National Party (PNA).The 57-year-old man won the 2017 Aceh gubernatiorial election with 37.15 percent votes. He previously served as Aceh Governor from 2007-2012."We will hold a press conference in the near future," said KPK chief Agus Rahardjo in Jakarta on Tuesday.(WAH)