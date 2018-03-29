Jakarta Police to Deploy Personnel to Secure Easter

Jakarta: Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
The Jakarta Metro Police will prepare a number of measures to prevent any incidents. It will coordinate with related agencies to maintain security and public order.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
President Joko "Jokowi" will unveil the Ngawi-Wilangan section of Ngawi-Kertosono toll road in Bagi, Madiun, East Java o…
Around a thousand online motorcycle taxi riders will rally in front of the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, March 27, 2017
The Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasph…
PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will let law enforcement agencies to investigate bribery accusations faced by Coordinatin…
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has formed a team to control the pollution and the damage to Citarum River Basin (DAS).
The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional electio…
The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.