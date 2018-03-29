Jakarta Police to Deploy Personnel to Secure Easter

Jakarta: Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.



The Jakarta Metro Police will prepare a number of measures to prevent any incidents. It will coordinate with related agencies to maintain security and public order.

"We will deploy six thousand police officers and soldiers. We will guard all Easter events," said Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono at his office on Thursday afternoon.The law enforcement agency will monitor activities in public spaces. It will use traffic engineering techniques in crowded areas."We will monitor vital objects such as Soekarno-Hatta airport and Gambir station. We will anticipate traffic congestions in major road networks," he added.(WAH)