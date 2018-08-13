Kalla Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla today confirmed that he is ready to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.
"We will see," the former Golkar Party chairman told reporters.
Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candi…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Air…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin has been officially announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo&#…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated Enny Nurbaningsih as the new Contitutional Court (MK) justice to replac…
The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in …
Indonesia recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, increasing from $5.7 bil…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta o…
The Jakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) should hold a voting to select Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacemen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…
The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island…
Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for …