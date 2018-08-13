En
Sri Mulyani Inspects SHIA ahead of Asian Games

Kalla Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jokowi Inaugurates New Constitutional Court Justice

Dheri Agriesta    •    13 Agustus 2018 14:20 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Kalla Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: Medcom/Dheri)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla today confirmed that he is ready to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.

"We will see," the former Golkar Party chairman told reporters.

Kalla has served as vice president twice, during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi. The Elections Law prohibits a president or vice president from seeking a third term in office.

On Thursday, Jokowi picked influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. On the next day, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president. 

Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have gathered endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have bagged supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

