Surabaya Mayor Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has expressed interest in joining incument President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"If I have time, I will help the campaign," said the PDI Perjuangan politician at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

"If I am needed as a speaker, I should be registered by the team," she added.On Thursday, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have gathered endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have bagged supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)