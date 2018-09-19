En
Jokowi Inaugurates New West Nusa Tenggara Governor

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 September 2018 12:01 WIB
West Nusa Tenggara governor Zulkiflimansyah and his deputy Siti Rohmi Djalilah (Photo:Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated West Nusa Tenggara governor Zulkieflimansyah and his deputy Sitti Rohmi Djalilah during at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

I will fulfill my obligations as governor or vice governor. I will firmly adhere to the 1945 constitution as well as all laws and regulations," they said.

Zulkieflimansyah earlier served as a House of Representatives member from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Sitti is the older sister of previous West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi.

Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. Voters chose new regional leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.

The province experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few months. The disaster killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.
 


(WAH)

