Govt to Issue Presidential Regulation on Agrarian Reform

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to finalize the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on Agrarian Reform.



"I gave Pak Darmin a week," Jokowi said at the National Meeting on Agrarian Reform and Social Forestry for Social Justice earlier today.

The government will distribute around seven million land certificates this year. It is planning to distribute around nine miliion land certificate next year."It has been prepared by my team but it is still travelling from one desk to another," Jokowi added.According to the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, the Perpres could prevent land conflicts in rural regions. Besides that, it could boost the livelihoods of rural people."The Perpres should be accompanied with a presidential instruction (Inpres). It should also be supported by a wide range of technical regulations," the NU cleric said in his speech during the event.(WAH)