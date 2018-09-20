Jokowi, Prabowo Qualified as Presidential Candidates

Jakarta: Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin and Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno have fulfilled all requirements to compete in the 2019 presidential election, the General Election Commission (KPU) announced Thursday.



"KPU's plenary meeting has decided that Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin and Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno are qualified as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told reporters

Around seven months before the election, Jokowi-Maruf have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, Prabowo-Sandiaga have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day."452 police officers will guard all candidates. 37 personnel will guard each candidate," National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Ari Dono Sukmanto said during the press conference.(WAH)