Yusril to Serve as Jokowi-Ma'ruf's Lawyer

Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin spokesperson Arya Sinulingga has confirmed that Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as the pair's lawyer.



"He can handle any legal matter. He is a tough law expert," Arya told reporters on Monday.

"He will work on a pro bono basis. He said he used to do that," Arya added.The incumbent pair had received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. They also had picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as their campaign team leader.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)