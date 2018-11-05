En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Yusril to Serve as Jokowi-Ma'ruf's Lawyer

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    05 November 2018 19:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Yusril to Serve as Jokowi-Ma'ruf's Lawyer
Perindo politician Arya Sinulingga (Photo:Medcom.id/Adin)

Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin spokesperson Arya Sinulingga has confirmed that Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as the pair's lawyer.

"He can handle any legal matter. He is a tough law expert," Arya told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
"He will work on a pro bono basis. He said he used to do that," Arya added.

The incumbent pair had received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. They also had picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as their campaign team leader.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0485 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv