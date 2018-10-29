Divers Search for Lion Air JT610 Passengers

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has deployed as many as 30 divers to search for the passengers of Lion Air JT610 flight that crashed in waters near Tanjung Karawang area.



"Basarnas has deployed 30 divers. The Frogmen Forces Command has also deployed their divers," Basarnas operation director Budi Nugroho told reporters on Monday.

"The weather is clear. The sky is a little bit cloudy," he added.The government earlier confirmed the airplane crashed in Karawang waters. Authorities said it was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members.The airplane departed from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 AM. The aircraft disappeared from radar 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The doomed plane was delivered to Lion Air earlier this year.