Divers Search for Lion Air JT610 Passengers

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has deployed as many as 30 divers to search for the passengers of Lion Air JT610 flight that crashed in waters near Tanjung Karawang area.
"Basarnas has deployed 30 divers. The Frogmen Forces Command has also deployed their divers," Basarnas operation director Budi Nugroho told reporters on Monday.
