Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

KPK Identifies Bribers in Pakpak Bharat Regent Case

Sunnaholomi Halakrispen    •    21 November 2018 16:14 WIB
KPK Identifies Bribers in Pakpak Bharat Regent Case
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:Medcom.id/Fachri)

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators have pocketed the names of people who bribed disgraced Pakpak Bharat Regent Remigo Yolanda Berutu.

"We have identified some people," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said here on Wednesday.

Last week, KPK arrested Remigo in a sting operation in the city of Medan. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader a suspect in the bribery case.

According to reports, Remigo received at least Rp550 million from contractors. In retun, the local politician manipulated projects in the Pakpak Bharat Regency Administration.

"It is our 27th sting operation in 2018. It is very concerning," Agus told reporters on Monday.

"The money was used to finance his daily activities. It was also used to support his wife's law case," Agus said.





(WAH)

