Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has said that the government is still considering its plan to release terrorism convict and radical cleric Abu Bakar Baasyir from prison.



"We need to consider various aspects such as Pancasila, NKRI, law and others," Wiranto told reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Last week, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said that the government wants to release him from prison. He explained that the move is solely based on humanitarian reasons.In 2011, the 81-year-old cleric was convicted of supporting a jihadi train camp in the province of Aceh. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.In 2005, the Ngruki Islamic boarding school founder was found guilty of conspiracy over the 2002 Bali bombings. He was sentenced to two and half years imprisonment.According to experts, Baasyir was considered as the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terror group. JI was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings and other high-profile terror attacks.(WAH)