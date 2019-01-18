KPU to Evaluate Presidential Debate Format

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the agency is planning to evaluate the format of the first 2019 presidential election debate.



"We want to review the current format in the next two or three days. We want to analyze whether the current format is suitable for the next debates," Arief told reporters on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

KPU held the first presidential debate at Bidakara Hotel, Pancoran, South Jakarta on Thursday evening. The two candidates discussed law, terrorism, human rights and corruption."If we find weaknesses, we will make improvements," Arief added.KPU will hold five presidential election debates from January to April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta.We may have new moderators and panel members," Arief stated.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)