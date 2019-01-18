KPU to Evaluate Presidential Debate Format

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has said that the agency is planning to evaluate the format of the first 2019 presidential election debate.
"We want to review the current format in the next two or three days. We want to analyze whether the current format is suitable for the next debates," Arief told reporters on Thursday, January 17, 2019.
