Ma'ruf Meets with 20 Madurese Clerics

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin received around 20 Islamic clerics from Madura island at Jl Situbondo, Menteng, Jakarta on Friday, January 18, 2019.
"Clerics are respected by Madurese people. They are crucial for our victory there," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman told reporters after the meeting.
