KPU to Evaluate Presidential Debate Format

Ma'ruf Meets with 20 Madurese Clerics

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    18 Januari 2019 13:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Meets with 20 Madurese Clerics
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin received around 20 Islamic clerics from Madura island at Jl Situbondo, Menteng, Jakarta on Friday, January 18, 2019.

"Clerics are respected by Madurese people. They are crucial for our victory there," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman told reporters after the meeting.

KPU held the first presidential debate at Bidakara Hotel, Pancoran, South Jakarta last night. The two candidates discussed law, terrorism, human rights and corruption.

"We will always support the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). We will also improve synergy between KPK, police and prosecutors," President Jokowi said in his opening remarks during the first debate.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

In order to run for presidency, Incumbent President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

