Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    28 Desember 2018 18:00 WIB
Ma'ruf Can Boost My Electability: Jokowi
Incumbent President Joko Widood and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident that his running mate Ma'ruf Amin can help boost his electability ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

"That is correct. You can see the latest opinion polls," President Jokowi said here on Friday.

Jokowi and Ma'ruf held a meeting at the latter's home earlier today. The pair discussed a number of issues during the meeting.

"I was invited for lunch. I was asked to come," President Jokowi told reporters before the meeting.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Presidential and vice presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.



(WAH)

