Bawaslu, Facebook to Counter Hoaxes ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
"We will train our staff. We will spread positive messages," said Bawaslu commissioner Mochamad Afifuddin at Pullman Hotel on Thursday afternoon.
Three police generals have stepped down from their positions to compete in the upcoming regional elections.
Lawmakers passed the amended Legislative Bodies (MD3) law during a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto has announced Bambang Soesatyo as the new House of Representatives speaker.
Golkar lawmaker Ahmadi Noor Supit has revealed the political party may announce the new House of Representatives speaker soon.
The Constitutional Court (MK) on Thursday rejected the judicial review that challenges the presidential threshold requirement. …
The Special Presidential Envoy for Interfaith Dialogue and Intercultural Cooperation (UKP-DKAAP) will hold a national-level interf…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has received a letter of resignation from Minister of Social Affairs Khofifah Indar Paraw…
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will deliver her resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" widodo i…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.