Bawaslu, Facebook to Counter Hoaxes ahead of Local Elections

Jakarta: The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.



"We will train our staff. We will spread positive messages," said Bawaslu commissioner Mochamad Afifuddin at Pullman Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

"We have cooperated with related stakeholders. We can fight troll accounts," he added.They will take various measures to ease political tensions. They will use a number of methods to educate local officials."It can be implemented by Bawaslu and Facebook accross Indonesia," he stated.The upcoming simultaneous regional elections are to be held in in June 2018. Votes are to be held in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.(WAH)