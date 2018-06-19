En
Farida Noris    •    19 Juni 2018 14:25 WIB
Dozens Still Missing after Boat Sinks in Lake Toba
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.

KM Sinar Baru sailed from Simanindo Port, Samosir around 05:00 PM local time. It capsized near Tigaras Port, Simalungun around half an hour later. 

The traditional boat reportedly carried some 80 passengers and 55 motorcycles. It also faced heavy rain, strong wind and big waves.

"19 people have been rescued. One of them was found dead," Samosir Disaster Mitigation Agency official Mahler Tamba told Medcom.id on Tuesday.

"We have deployed 100 personnel for the operation. We will comb areas near the location," he added.

Lake Toba is the largest lake in Indonesia. It is also the largest volcanic lake in the world.





(WAH)

