Dozens Still Missing after Boat Sinks in Lake Toba

Jakarta: At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.
KM Sinar Baru sailed from Simanindo Port, Samosir around 05:00 PM local time. It capsized near Tigaras Port, Simalungun around half an hour later.
Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to rival Grab on Monday, ending a bruising battle between the ride-hailing behemoths and ma…
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…
Thousands of online taxi drivers staged another demonstration in front of the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday …
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
At least 13 people were killed after a boat sank off the coast of South Sulawesi on Wednesday.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has revealed that the Indonesian government will soon start the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway pro…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today welcomes the historic summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean le…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the pro…
The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…